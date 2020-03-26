







Together let’s support Ministry of Health!

Eritreans in Diaspora are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by Contributing NOW!





The Eritrea COVID-19 Response Fund is a opportunity for everyone, everywhere to help support the Ministry of Health in Eritrea engage in lifesaving work to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.









WHAT WILL CONTRIBUTED FUNDS BE USED FOR?

Contributed funds will be used to support the Eritrean Ministry of Health response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Eritrea. This will include the purchase of supplies such as: personal protective equipment, testing equipment and material, and treatments as they become available.





WHY DOES ERITREA HAVE AN URGENT NEED?

The Eritrean Ministry of Health is responsible for the treatment of infected patients in Eritrea. A substantial portion of treatment expenses are paid through user fees, however the scale of the COVID-19 infection will overcome the capacity of the users and Ministry of Health. Contribute now to help cover the response expenses.





HOW IS COVID-19 BEING SPREAD IN ERITREA?

COVID-19 was first detected in Eritrea on arrival at Asmara International Airport on March 21st, 2020. The patient was exhibiting symptoms at the airport and put under quarantine. To prevent the spread of the infection, other passengers on the same flight are also under quarantine.





WHAT CAN I DO TO HELP?

Contribute to the COVID-19 response fund here to help Eritrea's Ministry of Health treat and prevent the spread of the pandemic in Eritrea. Share this website to encourage others to contribute to the response fund. If you are a medical or healthcare professional and you are interested in helping in Eritrea with the COVID-19 response, please sign





