Somali President H.E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed meeting with President Isaias Afwerki





Somali President Arrives in Eritrea





By MoI | Shabait





Asmara, 04 October 2020 – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for a 2-day working visit.





President Mohammed and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.





President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed held extensive talks at State House today focusing on bolstering the Eritrea-Somalia cooperation framework and consolidation of a strong, independent, and sovereign Somalia. They agreed to upgrade the all-rounded 2018 Asmara Agreement.

The two leaders further agreed to re-double ongoing efforts for regional integration on the basis of the Tri-Partite Agreement signed subsequently between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia. The talks between the two sides will continue tomorrow.





President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed and his delegation also visited various development sites and projects.









Sponsored Ads