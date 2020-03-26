Eritrea: Ministry of Health, Announcement 26/3/2020
ሕማም ቫይረስ ኮሮና ንምቊጽጻርን ምሉእ ብምሉእ ንምብታኽን፡ ሓያሎ ኣገዳሲ ስጒምቲታት ክውሰድ ጸኒሑ’ሎ። ከም መቐጸልትኡ - እዚ ዝስዕብ ተወሲኑ ኣሎ፦
1. ኩለን ትካላት ትምህርቲ - ካብ መዋእለ-ህጻናት ክሳብ ኮሌጃት፡ ካብ ጽባሕ ዓርቢ 27 መጋቢት 2020፡ ክዕጸዋ’የን።
2. ኣብ ኩለን ከተማታት ኣገልግሎት ህዝባዊ መጓዓዝያ ዝህባ ኣውቶቡሳት፡ ሚኒባሳትን ታክሲታትን፡ ካብ ጽባሕ ዓርቢ 27 መጋቢት 2020 ሰዓት 6፡00 ንግሆ ኣገልግሎት ደው ከብላ’የን። ብናይ ጽዕነት መካይን ሰባት ምምልላስ ብጥብቂ ዝተኸልከለን ብሕጊ ዘቕጽዕን’ዩ።
3. ብዘይካ ንፍሉይ ኩነታትን ብፍቓድ ዝምልከቶ ኣካልን፡ ካብ ዞባ ናብ ዞባ ወይ ካብ ከተማ ናብ ከተማ፡ ከምኡ’ውን ካብን ናብን ከተማን ገጠርን ኣገልግሎት ዝህባ ኣውቶቡሳት’ውን ብተመሳሳሊ፡ ካብ ጽባሕ ዓርቢ 27 መጋቢት 2020 ሰዓት 6፡00 ንግሆ ኣገልግሎት ደው ከብላ’የን።
4. እዚ መምርሒ’ዚ፡ ክሳብ ካልእ ሓበሬታ ዝወሃብ ክጸንዕ’ዩ።
5. ነዚን ኣቐዲሙ ዝወጸ ካልእ መምርሒታትን ብግቡእ ንምትግባር፡ ትካላት መንግስቲ ዓቢ እጃም’ኳ እንተለዎም፣ ነፍሲ-ወከፍ ዜጋ ጥዕናን ድሕነትን ነብሱን ስድራ-ቤቱን ናይ ምሕላው ሓላፍነት ከምዘለዎ ክግንዘብ ይግባእ።
6. ሚኒስትሪ ጥዕና፡ ኣብ መጻኢ’ውን ንምዕባለታት ሕማም ቫይረስ ኮሮና እናተኸታተለ፡ ተወሳኺ ሓበሬታን መምርሒታትን ከመሓላልፍ ምዃኑ ይሕብር።
ጥዕናን ድሕነትን ልዕሊ ኹሉ!
ሚኒስትሪ ጥዕና, 26 መጋቢት 2020
1. All institutions of learning - from Kindergarten to Colleges - will be closed starting tomorrow, 27 March 2020.
2. All public transport vehicles - buses, minibuses and taxis - will stop services from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, March 27th. Use of trucks for public transport is illicit and punishable by law.
3. With the exception of those who may be granted special permit by the competent authority in urgent circumstances, all public transport services from one Region to another, or from one city to another, will likewise be stopped from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, 27 March 2020.
4. These guidelines will remain effective until further notice.
5. Although all Government institutions play a significant role in the effective implementation of the current and previous guidelines, it is nonetheless incumbent on every citizen to act with due diligence and responsibility to ensure his/her own good health and safety as well as those of his/her family.
6. The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor developments and trends regarding COVID-19 and issue, as necessary, further information and guidelines.
Ministry of Health, 26 March 2020
