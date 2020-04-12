Al-Fashqa Returns to Sudanese Sovereignty After Agreement With Ethiopia
By Aawsat
The years-long border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan is expected to end with the return of the disputed Al-Fashaqa region to Sudanese sovereignty within two weeks.
The two countries took practical steps to start the processes of demarcating borders. These steps included setting up border markers and withdrawing forces to behind the separation line.
According to sources, who requested anonymity, the Ethiopian Chief of the General Staff General Adem Mohammed has discussed with Sudanese officials an action plan which sees the forces of each of Sudan and Ethiopia retreat to demarcated borders.
Sudan has border disputes with Egypt and Ethiopia over the Halayeb triangle and the fertile agricultural region of Al-Fashqa.
Ethiopian forces control Al-Fashaqa, which stretches over about 600 square kilometers of highly fertile agricultural land.
Ethiopia recognizes Sudanese sovereignty over the agricultural area but has not taken practical steps to demarcate the border, allowing Ethiopian farmers to cultivate the area and providing them with protection.
Sudan’s transitional government had deployed troops on the border strip with Ethiopia, in order to secure agricultural areas in al-Fashaqa.
Ethiopia and Sudan share a common boundary of over 1600 km which was drawn through a series of treaties between Ethiopia and the colonial powers of Britain and Italy. To date, this boundary has not been clearly demarcated.
