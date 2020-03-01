Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home News Omar al-Bashir Sudan Sudan fires scores of diplomats allegedly linked to Bashir

Sudan fires scores of diplomats allegedly linked to Bashir

, ,
Members of Sudan's sovereign council at the swearing in on August 21, 2019. EPA


Sudan fires scores of diplomats allegedly linked to Bashir


By Halligan Agade | CGTN

Sudan has fired scores of diplomats for alleged links to the administration of toppled President Omar al-Bashir, a legal committee said on Saturday.

The Empowerment Removal Committee was formed under a law introduced in November to dismantle the system built by Bashir, who was ousted in April last year after nearly three decades in power.

“One-hundred-and-nine ambassadors, diplomats and administrators were fired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and those were appointed through political and social empowerment,” Mohamed al-Faki, deputy head of the committee, told a news conference in the capital, Khartoum.

Some of the diplomats were appointed by Bashir himself and the others were picked through his now dissolved National Congress Party, said Taha Othman, a member of the committee.
Earlier this month, the committee dissolved the boards of the country’s central bank and 11 other state-owned banks and fired the managers of eight of the banks.

It also seized the assets of the former ruling party last month.

Sponsored Ads
Sudan fires scores of diplomats allegedly linked to Bashir Reviewed by Admin on 10:19 AM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.