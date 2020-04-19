Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home COVID-19 Eritrea Estifanos Habtemariam News UK Video Public Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to Uk & Ireland [Video]

Public Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to Uk & Ireland [Video]

, , , , ,



By Embassy Media

The Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea to the United Kingdom and Ireland extends gratitude to the Eritrean community and friends of Eritrea for their insurmountable contributions globally to the COVID-19 response fund aimed at assisting the Eritrean Ministry of Health, especially so at this unprecedented time of economical uncertainty.

The Ambassador underlined that the Government of Eritrea and relevant departments have undertaken adequate precautions and continue to work in liaison with their counterparts and international organisations to minimise and stop the spread of CoVID-19 in Eritrea.

The Ambassador reiterated that the continuous fight to control the spread of the disease has proven successful and thanked Eritrean professionals in UK closely working with the Ministry of Health and offering their expertise and assistance.

As we navigate through this difficult time, His Excellency shared his best wishes to those infected and his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this difficult time.
Sponsored Ads
Public Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to Uk & Ireland [Video] Reviewed by Admin on 4:43 PM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.