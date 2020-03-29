Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home COVID-19 Eritrean Diaspora News Video [Video] Eritreans In UK Fight Coronavirus

[Video] Eritreans In UK Fight Coronavirus

, , ,




At this challenging and testing time, it is up to us, the citizens of Eritrea, to rally around our nation and provide the help that our nation needs to fight against this pandemic.

Those Eritreans who wish to contribute towards the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic, can do so either by making a pledge through ERIUKFORUM.

Or transferring funds to the Eritrean Youth association.

Account name: Eritrean Youth Association
Bank: Lloyds Bank:
Sort Code: 30-98-97
Account number: 64520360
ERITREA-IN-UK FIGHT CoronaVirus-19


Sponsored Ads
[Video] Eritreans In UK Fight Coronavirus Reviewed by Admin on 7:14 AM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.