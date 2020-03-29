[Video] Eritreans In UK Fight Coronavirus
At this challenging and testing time, it is up to us, the citizens of Eritrea, to rally around our nation and provide the help that our nation needs to fight against this pandemic.
Those Eritreans who wish to contribute towards the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic, can do so either by making a pledge through ERIUKFORUM.
Or transferring funds to the Eritrean Youth association.
Account name: Eritrean Youth Association
Bank: Lloyds Bank:
Sort Code: 30-98-97
Account number: 64520360
