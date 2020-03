[Video] Eritreans In UK Fight Coronavirus

At this challenging and testing time, it is up to us, the citizens of Eritrea, to rally around our nation and provide the help that our nation needs to fight against this pandemic.Those Eritreans who wish to contribute towards the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic, can do so either by making a pledge through ERIUKFORUM Or transferring funds to the Eritrean Youth association.Eritrean Youth AssociationLloyds Bank:30-98-9764520360ERITREA-IN-UK FIGHT CoronaVirus-19