Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Visit GERD

By FBC


Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki this afternoon visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). 


 Earlier today, the two leaders also visited the Koysha hydropower dam under construction on Omo River. 


According to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, the GERD has currently reached 39% completion. 


The dam is expected to start generating power with two turbines this Ethiopian fiscal year (2020/21). 


 

