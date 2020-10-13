



Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Visit GERD





By FBC





Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki this afternoon visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).





Earlier today, the two leaders also visited the Koysha hydropower dam under construction on Omo River.





According to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, the GERD has currently reached 39% completion.





The dam is expected to start generating power with two turbines this Ethiopian fiscal year (2020/21).

PM Abiy & President Isaias Afwerki visited Koysha dam & GERD projects - both key national hydroelectric power projects. The working visits & continued discussions between the two leaders follows the historic normalization of relations achieved b/n Ethiopia & Eritrea in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Z2HSfwNzMB — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) October 13, 2020





