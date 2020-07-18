Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Ethiopian premier in Eritrea to discuss regional issues

By Addis Getachew Tadesse | AA

Ethiopia’s prime minister arrived in Eritrea on an official visit on Saturday.

Abiy Ahmed was welcomed in the capital Asmara by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and other senior officials.

The two leaders will confer on bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement by the Ethiopian premier’s office.

Relations between the neighboring countries were restored in June 2018 after two decades of mistrust and tensions.

They fought a bloody war from 1998 to 2000 that claimed around 70,000 lives.

Abiy won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for leading efforts to normalize Ethiopia and Eritrea’s ties and for making regional peace a priority.

