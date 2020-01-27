Leaders of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia Propose New Regional Bloc

Somali President Mohamed "Farmajo" Abdullahi, President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agree to create "Horn of Africa Cooperation" at a tripartite summit in Asmara

