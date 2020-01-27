Leaders of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia Propose New Regional Bloc
Heads of State and Government Meeting Between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia Joint Communiqué
By Shabait
The Heads of State and Government of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia met in Asmara, on 27 January, 2020.
The three leaders held candid and extensive discussions on the situations in their respective countries, their tripartite cooperation and developments in the Horn of Africa region.
The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Tripartite Agreement they signed in September 2018 and reviewed the outcomes of their considerable joint efforts towards its implementation.
The three leaders adopted a Joint Plan of Action for 2020 and beyond focusing on the two main and intertwined objectives of consolidating peace, stability and security as well as promoting economic and social development. They also agreed to bolster their joint efforts to foster effective regional cooperation.
On the security front, the three leaders formulated a comprehensive plan to combat and neutralize the common threats they face, including terrorism, arms and human trafficking and drugs smuggling.
Regarding economic and social development, they agreed to prioritize the mobilization of their bountiful human and natural resources; build, modernize and interface their infrastructure and develop their productive and service sectors. They also expressed their appreciation for, and their readiness to cooperate with, their friends and partners, on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.
The three leaders agreed to closely consult with their Brothers, Heads of State, for the realization of the aspiration of their peoples for effective Horn of Africa.
BREAKING: The leaders of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia propose formation of the “Horn of Africa Cooperation”, apparently a new regional bloc - reports say. Pres Isaias Afwerki, PM Abiy Ahmed and Pres Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held a trilateral meeting in Asmara on Monday.— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 27, 2020
Our aspirations for prosperous and stable Horn of Africa region continues in Asmara as we meet again to discuss propelling development in the region. Glad to join fellow leaders of the Horn; Our host H.E President Isaias Afwerki and H.E PM Abiy Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/MUqANOxW2i— Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) January 27, 2020
The two leaders will discuss further enhancement of bilateral ties and joint partnership schemes during the current visit of the Prime Minister. They will further be joined by Somali President Mohamed A. Mohamed tomorrow for a Tripartite Summit. pic.twitter.com/qxM20I6DF2— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 26, 2020
President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed A. Mohamed, arrived in Asmara at 10:30 a.m today for Tripartite Summit between Eritrea, Ethiopia & Somalia. President Isaias accorded warm welcome to President Mohammed & his delegation on their arrival at Asmara Int. Airport pic.twitter.com/HWDdJwypU8— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 27, 2020
#Eritrea, #Ethiopia;— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 27, 2020
Colorful pictures: President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed on a leisurely stroll in Asmara's main street - Liberation Avenue - after a fruitful meeting yesterday evening at State House on bilateral and other issues of mutual importance pic.twitter.com/EakEY5V4Qk
Leaders of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia Propose New Regional Bloc Reviewed by Admin on 11:40 AM Rating:
No comments: