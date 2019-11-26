Eritrean Investors Provided South Sudan Capital With First-Ever Electricity

Eritrean businessmen are aiding in the development of African countries

By Eritrean Press South Sudan has received electricity for the first time marking a new era.The Ezra Group from Eritrea has invested as much as US$289 million in a power plant that will provide 100 megawatts for Juba when completed, according to Managing Director of the company Mr Ghebrengus Ezra told reporters during the launch.Yesterday, the grid and power distribution system was launched in the country’s capital Juba.The government and other private institutions have been using their own generators.Speaking at the launch (pictured), President Salva Kiir said war is over and the focus will now be on development to deliver services to people.He said electricity will eradicate pollution that comes with large scale use of diesel in the environment, and assured the country that the government will focus on developing hydroelectric power and the renewable energy sector.The Government Spokesman for the Republic of South Sudan has applauded the Eritrean business community in his country for the vast investment they have made and described it as exemplary in fostering the already existing excellent ties between the two people and governments.The first phase of the 30 megawatts shall be complete in four phases over the next two years.Eritrean investors are continuing to pour millions of dollars in investments in South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Angola.According to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), from financial year 2011/12 up to 2017/18, Eritrea has appeared among Uganda's Top 10 investment source countries, beating many traditional as well as developed source countries for foreign direct investment (FDI).Interestingly, prior to 2011/12 financial year, Eritrea never featured in the Top 10 FDI source countries, raising eyebrows why the sudden jump.The assurance was given to the Eritrean investors in 2011 after Uganda invited Eritrea's leader, President Isaias Afwerki, to a state visit.