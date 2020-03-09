Eritreans celebrated International Women's Day across United Kingdom [Photos]





International Women's Day celebrated across United Kingdom





London 9th March

On Saturday 7th March 2020, Eritrean women in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Coventry, Sheffield, Newcastle, Liverpool and Leeds showed their solidarity celebrated the International Women Day in a variety of cultural activities, music poetry and other presentations.





The celebrations in London portray the great admiration and respect all Eritreans have for their gallant mothers and sisters.





The celebrations began with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who gave their lives for Eritrea's freedom. Following that, Mrs. Awet Ghebrelul, Chair person of NUEW- London Branch welcomed everyone and presented the official statement on the occasion.





Editor of African Women Empowerment, Ms. Evelyn Okpanachi, congratulated the Eritrean women for all the hard works and outlined the many achievements made and challenges faced by the Eritrean women in the struggle to build a new nation based on equality and progress.





Speaking at the celebration in which invited guests and hundreds of citizens took part, Mr. Tedros Goitom, Head of Public & Community Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Eritrea to UK & Ireland, highlighted the unparalleled contribution and heroism manifested by the Eritrean women in achieving the independence of the country, national development and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. He also congratulated the NUEW for its decisive role in building a new Eritrea leading based on gender equality.





Mr. Tedros Goitom, further explained the special importance of this year's International Women's Day as it is being held at a time when Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad have demonstrated their unity, resolve and determination, taking concerted action through strengthening their organisational basis and capacity in a bid to render the hostilities against Eritrea a further blow.





Also at the celebrations held in Birmingham, members of the NUEW branch asserted that the day plays significant role in assessing the achievements and the challenges of the struggle waged by women to ensure their rights and roles in the Eritrean society.





On the occasion veteran founders of the NUEWs used this celebration to pass on the torch to Eritrea's new generation of women as a symbol of the need to transfer the basic values as cultural heritage. Poetry, with music by Eritrean artists entertained the guests all night.





Eritrea Embassy Media











