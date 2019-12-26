Eritrea, Ethiopia Leaders Laid Foundation Stone For New Eritrea Embassy Building
Foundation Stone Laid For New Eritrea Embassy Building
By FBC
Addis Ababa, December 26, 2019 (FBC) -A foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a new Eritrea Embassy building in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki laid this afternoon the cornerstone for the embassy to be built around Sidist Kilo.
Senior government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa city, Engineer Takele Uma attended the ground breaking ceremony.
Prime Minister Dr Abiy on the occasion said that the land where the Embassy will rest is a gift for the people and Government of Eritrea.
He stated that the construction of the embassy will further cement the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
During the visit, we had discussion on potential areas of economic integration and how to exploit them, the Prime Minister said.
He added that the two countries will do more to lift the peoples of the two countries out of poverty.
The Prime Minister added the 2020 year will be the beginning for the prosperity of the peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea as well as to the whole East African region.
President Isaias for his part expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to his delegation by the people and government of Ethiopia.
He also reiterated Eritrea’s resolute decision to work with requisite vigour to recoup lost opportunities by three generations to bolster new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.
Eritrea reopened its embassy in Addis Ababa in July last year after 20 years.
Ethiopia and Eritrea signed peace deal following the appointment of Dr Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April 2018.
The agreement laid out a new era of cooperation between the two countries, including re-establishing telecommunications and transport links and reopening embassies.
President Isaias, who arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday, visited various development projects in Ethiopia, including beautifying Sheger project and Entoto observatory and research center
He also visited the Adama industrial park, Dukem eastern industry zone and Holland dairy in Bishoftu.
#Ethiopia: Foundation stone laid for new #Eritrea Embassy building https://t.co/0MM3YE3emU pic.twitter.com/kWWKN818Nx— FANA BROADCASTING C (@fanatelevision) December 26, 2019
Eritrea, Ethiopia Leaders Laid Foundation Stone For New Eritrea Embassy Building Reviewed by Admin on 10:58 AM Rating:
No comments: