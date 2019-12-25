Ethiopia: Eritrean President Visits Sheger Project, Entoto Observatory
By FBC
Addis Ababa, December 25, 2019 (FBC) -Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited this afternoon the beautifying Sheger project and Entoto observatory and research center.
Beautifying Sheger project is a three-year initiative of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.
It aims to build the image of Addis Ababa city, attract tourists and create employment opportunities.
President Isaias Afwerki arrived this morning in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for an official working visit.
Upon arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, he was received by Prime Minister Dr Abiy and other senior government officials.
Ethiopia and Eritrea signed peace deal following the appointment of Dr Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April 2018.
The agreement laid out a new era of cooperation between the two countries, including re-establishing telecommunications and transport links and reopening embassies.
PM @AbiyAhmedAli Ahmed welcomed this morning President Isaias Afeworki and his delegation for a short working visit.The two parties will hold discussions on enhancing the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea. #PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/0hyKyBVMg7— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) December 25, 2019
