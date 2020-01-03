Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home Africa China Eritrea News Chinese FM to visit five African countries including Eritrea

Chinese FM to visit five African countries including Eritrea

, , ,
Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: Reuters)


 Chinese FM to visit five African countries

By Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 2 — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe from Jan. 7 to 13.

Wang is visiting at the invitation of Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Djiboutian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahamudu Ali Youssouf, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira and Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Thursday at a press briefing.

This is the 30th consecutive year since 1991 for a Chinese foreign minister to visit Africa at the start of every year, Geng said, adding this fine tradition fully reflects China’s high priority on developing its ties with Africa, which is strong proof of the time-tested solid friendship between China and Africa.

Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the inception of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an important year to implement the outcomes of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, Geng said Wang will strengthen communication and alignment with the African side to promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road, uphold China-Africa traditional friendship, and move forward bilateral ties and China-Africa ties during his upcoming visit.

Sponsored Ads
Chinese FM to visit five African countries including Eritrea Reviewed by Admin on 7:05 PM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.