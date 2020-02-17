Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home Assab Eritrea Ethiopia Massawa News UAE DP World to Upgrade, Maintain Eritrean Ports

DP World to Upgrade, Maintain Eritrean Ports

, , , , ,
Massawa port



DP World to Upgrade, Maintain Eritrean Ports 


By Samuel Gebre | Bloomberg

The Red Sea state of Eritrea contracted DP World Ltd. to upgrade its ports as regional peace brings increased business to its shores.

Formerly isolated Eritrea is normalizing foreign relations after signing an historic peace deal in July 2018 with neighboring Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation. The two countries fought a border war two decades ago that claimed as many as 100,000 lives.

“DP World has facilitated the replacement of important equipment which was required and requested by the Eritrean port authorities to maintain operations and meet increase in demand for port services,” the harbor operator said in response to emailed questions.

The Dubai-based company has been monitoring “opportunities in the Horn of Africa,” it said. In 2018, its stake in a port in Djibouti, Ethiopia’s main trade route, was nationalized by the government.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment sent a week ago.


Sponsored Ads
DP World to Upgrade, Maintain Eritrean Ports Reviewed by Admin on 4:43 PM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.