Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home aljazeera Ethiopia News Tigray TPLF Video What’s happening in Ethiopia? [Video]

What’s happening in Ethiopia? [Video]

, , , , ,

 


What’s happening in Ethiopia?


By AlJazeera


Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a Nobel Peace Prize winner who now finds himself facing a potential civil war. 


The government is fighting opposition forces in Tigray and has closed off the region. 


What impact is the battle having on people there? 


 Why did the fighting start? 


And why might Eritrea be drawn in?





Sponsored Ads
What’s happening in Ethiopia? [Video] Reviewed by Admin on 10:09 PM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.