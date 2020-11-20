Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home Adigrat Adwa Axum News Tigray TPLF Ethiopian Military Takes Full Control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat

Ethiopian Military Takes Full Control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat

, , , , ,

Photo: An Ethiopian tank under Amisom on a mission in south western regions of Somalia. File Photo: Amisom


ENDF takes full control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat


By Ethiopian Federal Government | State of Emergency Fact Check


Today, 20 November 2020, our Defense Forces took full control of Axum, Adwa and the Surrounding areas of Adigrat 


Our Defense Forces, who are advancing toward the hideouts of the TPLF militia, were confronted with a siege in Selehleha after conquering Shire. The TPLF militia, which had taken refuge in Selehleha, cut off roads with dozers and damaged the asphalt. 


Nevertheless, the ENDF broke into their defenses and took full control of the city of Axum. 


On the way from Axum to Adwa, the TPLF militia tried to defend itself in some areas, but was defeated by our Defense Forces who took full control of Adwa.


The ENDF is now advancing towards Adigrat city after taking control of its surroundings. 


Many of the TPLF militia have surrendered, including the ENDF soldiers that sided with the junta. 





Sponsored Ads
Ethiopian Military Takes Full Control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat Reviewed by Admin on 10:27 AM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.