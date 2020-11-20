Ethiopian Military Takes Full Control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat

Photo: An Ethiopian tank under Amisom on a mission in south western regions of Somalia. File Photo: Amisom





ENDF takes full control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat





By Ethiopian Federal Government | State of Emergency Fact Check





Today, 20 November 2020, our Defense Forces took full control of Axum, Adwa and the Surrounding areas of Adigrat





Our Defense Forces, who are advancing toward the hideouts of the TPLF militia, were confronted with a siege in Selehleha after conquering Shire. The TPLF militia, which had taken refuge in Selehleha, cut off roads with dozers and damaged the asphalt.





Nevertheless, the ENDF broke into their defenses and took full control of the city of Axum.





On the way from Axum to Adwa, the TPLF militia tried to defend itself in some areas, but was defeated by our Defense Forces who took full control of Adwa.





The ENDF is now advancing towards Adigrat city after taking control of its surroundings.





Many of the TPLF militia have surrendered, including the ENDF soldiers that sided with the junta.









ENDF takes full control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat. pic.twitter.com/YXxzbcMZch — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) November 20, 2020

