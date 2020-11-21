Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home Adigrat Ethiopia Ethiopian Military News Tigray TPLF Adigrat, Tigray's second largest city, is captured by the Ethiopian Military

Adigrat, Tigray's second largest city, is captured by the Ethiopian Military

, , , , ,


Adigrat, Ethiopia


Ethiopian Defence Force Takes Full Control Of Adigrat Town


By EBC | 11-21-20


The National Defence Force has taken full control of Axum and Adwa towns.


According to a statement issued by Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check, the defence force is now marching towards Adigart town, after liberating areas around it.


Several forces of the junta have surrendered, including soldiers of the defence force who defected to the junta, the statement added.




Sponsored Ads
Adigrat, Tigray's second largest city, is captured by the Ethiopian Military Reviewed by Admin on 1:46 AM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.