Adigrat, Tigray's second largest city, is captured by the Ethiopian Military





Adigrat, Ethiopia





Ethiopian Defence Force Takes Full Control Of Adigrat Town





By EBC | 11-21-20





The National Defence Force has taken full control of Axum and Adwa towns.





According to a statement issued by Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check, the defence force is now marching towards Adigart town, after liberating areas around it.





Several forces of the junta have surrendered, including soldiers of the defence force who defected to the junta, the statement added.





Today, November 12, 2013, Adigrat town has been fully liberated from the TPLF militia.



National Defence Forces are currently advancing towards Mekelle.



// — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) November 21, 2020

