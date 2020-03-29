Woyane: The three killing moments of truths it dreads

TPLF Leaders

The Wolkait and Kobo issues



In the greater scheme of greater Tgrai project, these two lands were duly incorporated into kleel Tgrai from the outset following Woyanes victory. The return of these socalled lost territories was, as it were, one of the causes of Woyanes taking arms. For three decades, the Woyanes have done everything to ensure these lands remain Tgrains. In Wolkkait in particular, they have successfully changed the demography so much so, the Wolkaits are now a minority. Any resistance has been duly repressed and the crises was only simmering underground until the anti-woyane resistance in Oromia and Amharas gained more momentum culminating in the demise of woyane. , As a matter of fact, the notorious Colonel Zewdu incident was one of the critical moments in the peoples resistance that lead finally to the current reform in Ethiopia. Now the Wolkait and Kobo issues is one of the critical issues the Woyanes have to address to find a just solution to the demand of the people of these two lands.



As things stand now, the Woyanes are not keen for a just and acceptable solution that somehow meets the demand of these two peoples. As far as the Woyane is concerned, the people of these two lands are Tgrains and only the Amhara Tmkehtgna are making an issue of these lands. And this externalization of the legitimate demand of these people that makes the issue more dangerous. Accordinng to the Woyanes, the Amharas or mildly their elites are, in the first place, responsible for the lost territories and the marginalization of the Tgrains in general and thereby the struggle lead by Woyane. And of course the Amharas have no love lost to the Woyanes. For the Amharas, the Wolkait and Kobo issue has now become a noble cause to die for. Dr Dagnew summed it up during his recent public lecture on the occasion of Adwa victory day by saying “ Wolkait is our Adwa “ for the Amharas.



The federal constitution has a clumpsy provision for the resolution of such disputes, which the Kleel administration can manipulate its delivery. The Wolkait and Kobo people have pursed this avenue duly but to no avail. The Tgrai kleel administration true to its great Tgrai project systematically prevented and frustrated due process and to this day the issue is not recognized either by the Kleel assembly or the house federation. The Federal government has constituted a council which would help addressing these and other similar issues, but Woyane is adamantly against its existence and its work. In my view, the dispute will further deterioriate and may potentially degenerate into serious crises including armed confrontation. In the final analysis, the Tgrains will bear the sufferings from the Woyane scourge. As it is well demonstrated during the road closure and disruption the Tgains will lose dearly in economic as well as social activities.



Coming to terms with the EEBC decision



Another land issue that entails the reverse of the great Tgrai project is the withdrawal of Woyanes administration und people from sovereign Eritrean lands. To prevent such dreadful moment of truth, the Woyanes have been reneging on their legal obligation to implement the EEBC decision and handover the sovereign Eritrean territories under its occupation for 20 years. Imagine for 20 years¦ For that long was the normal relationship between Eritrea and Ethiopia hold hostage. Although their public announcement was that they need a dialogue about the physical demarcation, their actual strategy was to undermine the Eritrean government hoping at best for a regime change or at the minimum weaken und oblige it to their dialogue trap on their own terms. The dream scenario was preventing the reverse of the great Tgrai project by making some sort of land swap or trade off especially regarding Badme. That hope is now completely dashed.



The position of the Eritrean government has been all along consistent and wants to see the virtually demarcated border to be placed on the ground and thereby the hand over of its sovereign territories. That is one of the provisions of the agreement signed between Dr. Abiys government and the Eritrean government. But the Woyane Kleel administration understandably is not enthusiastic about it and as it is currently in loggerhead with the federal government, any positive movement are not expected until after the coming elections. But from what can be imputed from the statements of the head of the Kleel administration and former Cheefra officials like Sye and Mesfun, as well as their amateur Intellectuals, they are pinning their hope on Crise instigation at best or forcing land swaps at minimum. But that is never going to happen and the federal Ethiopian government has all the trump cards to play with including budget allocation to force the Woyanes to comply with its demand. Of course the Woyanes may wish and pray that Dr. Abiys government not winning the necessary majority seats to form a government. But that would not change the obligation of any government in office regarding this matter. The Woyanes moment of truth will come sooner than later.



The Woyanes know that they are trapped between a rock and a hard surface. For the Woyanes presiding the complete reversal of the great tgrai project is tantamount to admitting their strategic blunder. That is of course a humiliation in their eyes. That is why they see crises and possibly war as their best bet avoiding this dreadful choice altogether. In their recent appearance in various Tgrai connected media outlets Sye, Mesfun, Tsadkan unashamedly raised the possibility of war between Tgrai and Eritrea without explaining the reason in the wake of well progressing reapproachment between Eritrea and Ethiopia. The reality is indeed different, but nevertheless it betrays their sick mind and bad intention. Ethiopia has agreed for the unconditional implementation of the EEBC decision and it will happen whether Woyane like it or not.



The lack of democracy and the coming elections



One of the internal critical Moment of truth for the Woyanes is the coming election. Consistent with the reforms undergoing in Ethiopia, one expects the Woyanes to allow a free and fair election. But that won`t happen. Actually this election can not come at the worst time for Woyane, in which its survival is at stake. Only by winning the Kleel and federal seats would be in a position to ensure its survival and maneouvre its way to deal with the killing issues at his hand. To this effect it will use all its organizational and propaganda machines at its disposal. It has done for all its time in power and has quite a vicious mind set and cunning capacity doing it.



The only concern for the Woyanes is the fact that this time it can not do it without a cost. Unlike in all the previous elections, the dynamics of the internal Tgrai politics have completely changed. In the previous elections only one opposition party by the name Arena was in existence. Now there are at least 4 new opposition parties active in Tgrai. Assuming their political programmes and manifesto represent the plurality of interest in the populace, then its shows the existence of substantial interest for change. Nevertheless, many of these parties including 3rd Woyane and Baytona have little or no chance of appealing a substantial cross section of the society. First of all their programme is no different than the Woyanes pipe dream and has no bearing on the political and scoico-economic challenges. And of course their weak organizational and political resource will constrain their performance. But, Woyane need these two parties for its theatre of fake elections and no damage is incurred allowing them some space. The rest including the Prsoerity party are already dubbed as Bandas and will be given hard time making any serious contention. Only the election board can do something about it. But the moment of truth will come, when it finally dawns to the average Tgrain that Woyane is the worst thing it happened to them.

