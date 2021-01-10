Ethiopia captures TPLF bigwig Abay Woldu, 6 other TPLF fugitives



Abay Woldu (right) was the former president of Tigray State and is a senior member of the TPLF junta. He is described as a hardliner who desired to end Eritrea's independence through direct military occupation. He was behind the June 2016 failed military attack against Eritrea that resulted in 200 Ethiopian soldiers and 18 Eritrean soldiers losing their lives.





More Top TPLF Leaders Captured





By FanaBC





Addis Ababa, January 10, 2021 (FBC) – The National Defence Force has captured seven more top leaders of the terrorist TPLF Junta.





Head of Defence Force Deployment Department, Birg.Gen. Tesfaye Aylew, said actions were also taken aganist military officers who defected to the junta.





The defence force accused them of exposing the army for attacks with a view to dismantling the country.





Accordng to Birg.Gen. Tesfaye , the following top leaders of the junta were arrested:





1. Abay Woldu -Former President of Tigray regional state





2. Dr Abrham Tekeste- Former Deputy President of Tigray





3. Dr Redai Berhe- Former Head of Tigray Auditor General





4. Dr Mulugeta Yirga- Former Head of Tigray Statistics Agency





5. Equbay Berhe- Former Religious Affairs Monitering Head





6. Getachew Teferi- Former Head of Tigray President Office as well as Head of Peace and Security





7.Kiros Hagos- Former Head of Tigray Social Affairs Bureau





Birg.Gen. Tesfaye further said actions were taken aganist the following officers:





1. Maj. Gen Ibrahim Abduljelil- Former Head of Logistics of the defence force and also head of logistics of the junta





2. Birg. Gen Gebrekidan Gebremariam- Former Head of indoctrination of the Defense Force who joind the junta after retirement





3.Ten senior officers





4. Two line officer





5. One Deputy Commissioner of the regional state





Birg.Gen. Tesfaye added that more members of the TPLF group were captured in the operation.





Sponsored Ads