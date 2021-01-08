Senior TPLF officials. Sebhat Nega is the man on the far righ t





Sibhat Nega, founding father of the TPLF, apprehended





By EthiopianCitizen





Sibhat Nega, one of the founding father of the TPLF rebel group, was apprehended, reported Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).





"Sibhat Nega was caught hidden in a cave where he was carried by his men who were with him", said the army's Head of Operations, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew.

Sibhat Nega, born 1934 and affectionately called as "Aboy" meaning "Father" by his followers, is the founding father of the Marxist Leninist group Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in 1975. A hardline Tigrayan nationalist, his original stand against the leader of the DERG, Mengistu Hailemariam, was that the country should be broken up into ethnic states.

Head of the TPLF from 1979-1989, he was replaced by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi at its Third Congress. Since then, he has been at the periphery but remains respected. He was the ruling party’s economic department chairman, a major supporter of Meles Zenawi during the war with Eritrea and its aftermath.





Sibhat Nega's wife was also reported to have been caught yesterday by the ENDF along with Seku Toure, a founding member of the TPLF who publicly admitted TPLF assault on the ENDF on November 04, 2020.





Sibhat Nega's son Tekeste Sibhat Nega also took arms to defend TPLF but was killed in the conflict in Tigray on December 19, 2020.





"Aboy" revered family loyalty to maintain tight grip on the party's leadership and its business conglomerate.









