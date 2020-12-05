Eritrea hopes TPLF surrenders to the Ethiopian Federal Government





By Russian Embassy in Eritrea | December 3, 2020





Russian Ambassador held a meeting with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh. The focus was on further strengthening of Russian-Eritrean cooperation.





Separately A. Yarakhmedov and O. Saleh discussed the situation in neighboring Ethiopia in connection with the ongoing operation in the Tigray area by Ethiopian government forces to strengthen the country's territorial integrity. According to the Minister, the Eritrean side is not involved in this conflict, while they had to strengthen the security of the state border in the region so that the retreating forces of TPLF would not cross it. With the capture of Mekele, it is possible that the Ethiopian government has reached its objective, and the remaining two centers in Hager Selam and Abiy Addi are only a matter of time. The Eritrean also expressed his hope that Tigray authorities will make the right decision and surrender to government troops to prevent further causalities.





As part of the discussion on the topic of cooperation between the African horn countries, the Minister allowed the possibility, after the end of the conflict in Ethiopia, to intensify contacts and to develop closer cooperation between the countries of the region.





A. Yarakhmedov, for his part, thanked the Eritrean Minister for supporting various international initiatives of the Russian Federation.





In general, the meeting between A. Yarakhmedov and O. Saleh took place in a friendly atmosphere, which has recently been inherent in relations between the two countries.













