Farah Maalim: TPLF has held Ethiopia hostage for three decades [Video]

By Prime Media

Farah Maalim is a Kenyan politician and former deputy speaker Kenyan National Assembly 2008 - 2013.

Mengistu Assefa talked to Mr. Maalim on the armed conflict in northern Ethiopia.

TPLF bragged earlier on that fighting is a way of life for them. What a joke!!!. They capitulated in a manner that will go down in military history as the mother of all defeats. They rode on the backs Eritrean fighters to defeat the DERG three decades ago. Now they can only run!!