Ethiopian Military Takes Control Of Idaga Hamus Town En Route To Mekele

Ethiopia military has captured the town of Idaga Hamus, 97 km (60 miles) north from the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle


Defence Army Takes Control Of Idaga Hamus Town En Route To Mekele


By FanaBC


The National Defence Force has today taken control of Idaga Hamus en route to Mekele from Adigrat today.


The National Defence Force has been heading to Mekele, the final destination as per the law enforcement operation against the TPLF Junta.


It is to be recalled that The National Defence Army has already liberated Shire, Axum, Adwa and Adigrat towns from the TPLF Junta special force and militia.


Ethiopia has been undertaking law enforcement operation against the renegade TPLF Junta which attacked the Northern Command of the Nationl Defence Force two weeks ago in a bid to ensure law and order and bring perpetrators to justice.



