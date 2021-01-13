TPLF Clique Top Officials Seyoum Mesfin, Asmelash Woldeselassie And Abay Tsehaye Neutralized

Top Ad unit 728 × 90

TPLF leaders Abay Teshaye, Seyoum Mesfin and Asmelash Woldeselassie have been neutralized
 


By FanaBC


January 13, 2020 (FBC) – Members of the TPLF Clique high level leadership, Seyoum Mesfin, Asmelash Woldeselassie and Abay Tsehaye have been killed, the ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said.


ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew underlined that the national army and other security forces of the country including the federal police have continued their gallantry and victory in their mission.




