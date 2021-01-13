TPLF leaders Abay Teshaye, Seyoum Mesfin and Asmelash Woldeselassie have been neutralized





TPLF Clique Top Officials Seyoum Mesfin, Asmelash Woldeselassie And Abay Tsehaye Neutralized





By FanaBC





January 13, 2020 (FBC) – Members of the TPLF Clique high level leadership, Seyoum Mesfin, Asmelash Woldeselassie and Abay Tsehaye have been killed, the ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said.





ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew underlined that the national army and other security forces of the country including the federal police have continued their gallantry and victory in their mission.





Refusing to surrender to ENDF, Seyoum Mesfin, Abay Tsehaye, Asmelash Woldeselassie & Col Kiros Hagos have been killed in fire exchanges undertaken with the criminal clique’s personal security. Five key TPLF affiliated former army commanders have been apprehended. — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) January 13, 2021









