France 24: TPLF's claim of 14 Eritrean divisions fighting in Tigray is "completely untrue" [Video]

By France 24 

 Forces in Tigray say they have shot down an Ethiopian government plane and regained control of some towns. However, as FRANCE 24’s chief foreign editor Robert Parsons explains, the Tigray People's Liberation Front’s claims should be treated with a degree of caution.



