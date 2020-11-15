Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Trending

random
.
Home Eritrea Ethiopia News Tibor P. Nagy Tigray TPLF United States U.S Condemns Tigray Forces' Attacks on Eritrea

U.S Condemns Tigray Forces' Attacks on Eritrea

, , , , , ,
Tibor Nagy, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, speaks during a news conference on the case of Sudan, in the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri


U.S Condemns Tigray Forces' Attacks on Eritrea


The U.S. State Department's top diplomat for Africa on Sunday denounced attacks by Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region on neighbouring Eritrea. 

 "The United States strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray," Tibor Nagy tweeted. 

"We continue to urge immediate action to protect civilians, deescalate tensions, and restore peace," said Nagy, who is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. 

On Sunday, the leader of the Tigray region confirmed that his forces had fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea's capital, a major escalation in a confict between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian government troops that raises fears of a wider war in the Horn of Africa region. 

(Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Frances Kerry)


Sponsored Ads
U.S Condemns Tigray Forces' Attacks on Eritrea Reviewed by Admin on 10:35 AM Rating: 5

Tags :

About Madote

Number of Entries : 1290

Madote is an independent online media that focuses on the Horn of Africa in general, and Eritrea in particular. For questions or article submissions, please send them to MadoteEritrea@gmail.com.

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Madote © 2016
Privacy|Disclaimer

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.