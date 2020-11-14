Top Ad unit 728 × 90

Reports of Asmara Airport, Ministry of Information were hit are false: Dr. Fikrejesus

Asmara International Airport 


By Dr. Fikrejesus Amahazion 


Claims/reports that our airport and ministry of information were hit are completely false.


Asmara, as ever, is calm and quiet. Reports of major casualties, major damage, deaths, mayhem, etc. are also completely false.


It also aims to lure/provoke Eritrea into the conflict, as the belief is that doing so will somehow help TPLF out of the predicament it finds itself in. (e.g., int. comm. to step in).


The act has several aims: cause terror, fear, panic, and confusion among Eritreans, both in country and abroad.


One should not see this as act of strength by TPLF. It's more of a call for help.





