Neamin Zeleke: ‘TPLF Can’t Dominate Ethiopia, So They Want A Separate Tigray!’ [Video]

By Underground RT

We speak to former  Ethiopian Ginbot 7 opposition leader Neamin Zeleke about the current conflict occurring in Ethiopia between government forces and Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). He discusses misinformation in Western media about the conflict, the peace deal made between Eritrea and Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power, the history of the TPLF in Ethiopian politics, whether an independent Tigray could be an outcome of this conflict, support by the Obama-Biden administration for the TPLF and much more!



9:15 AM

