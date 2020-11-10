Ethiopian Defense Force Captures Humera Airport in Tigray

Humera Airport









Ethiopian Defense Force Captures Humera Airport





By Fanabc





The Ethiopian National Defense Force has fully captured Humera Airport amid continuation of government’s military response against TPLF rebel group.





It is stated that the TPLF rebel group intended to exploit the Humera Airport for deceitful attack against the nation.





A number of members of Special Force, Police and Militia organized under TPLF have surrendered to the Ethiopian Defense Forces.





The Ethiopian Defense Forces are counteracting the attack from rebel group and carrying out military offensive accordingly.





The National Defense Force has already seized Maidali, Dansha, Baker and Ligudi areas and Humera-Sudan Road as part of the operation being carried out by the government in order to ensure law and order in the country.



Members of Tigray special police forces who were stationed in Humera airport have surrendered themselves to the federal DF. pic.twitter.com/HGjN5NpXsY — Abdifatah Osman (@afatahos) November 10, 2020 Operation of upholding the rule of law;



HUMERA Airport is under a complete control of #Ethiopia|n Federal Forces. The vitality of this “strategic Airport” is visible to those on the ground. As of now, #TPLF junta is running towards Mekele.#Eritrea pic.twitter.com/vprSoqxHIR — Simon K Hagos (@tewerwari_1) November 10, 2020





Sponsored Ads