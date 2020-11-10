

Redwan Hussein, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and spokesperson for the newly established State of Emergency task force, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri





Ethiopia sets conditions for peace talks with Tigray





By Reuters





Ethiopia said on Tuesday that peace talks are only possible with Tigray's local government if military hardware is destroyed, federal officials are released from custody and leaders of the region are arrested.





Redwan Hussein, spokesman of a newly-established State of Emergency Task Force for the Tigray conflict, also said federal troops had been forced to retreat over the border to Eritrea before regrouping and returning to fight local forces.





(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Duncan Miriri; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alex Richardson)





