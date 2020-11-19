Ethiopia: Arrest Warrants Issued For 76 Generals, High Ranking Military Officers, Subordinate Over Treason











Arrest Warrants Issued For 76 Generals, High Ranking Military Officers, Subordinate Over Treason





By FBC





In a press release sent to FBC, the Federal Police Commission announced that arrest warrant has been issued for 76 General Officers, High Ranking Military Officers and Sub-ordinate military personnel over treason.





It is to be recalled that the nation issued arrest warrant for high ranking officials of the TPLF Junta who involved in the atrocious attack on the Northern Command of the National Defence Force and perpetration to dismantle the nation on November 12, 2020.





Likewise, in development decision to seize the perpetrators of the treason, the country has today issued an arrest warrant for the renegade high ranking military officials ranging from general to subordinate officers.





Police has been undertaking tight follow up investigations to capture bring to justice the military personnel and other criminals who have allegedly involved in the treachery against sovereignty of the nation.





List of the retired and active military officers charged with treason and perpetration to dismantle the constitution and the constitutional order include:





-Gen Mahsho Beyene -Gen Mohammed Aysha Zeinu -Gen Mulu Girmay Gebrehiwot -Gen Halefom Ejigu -Gen Fitwi Tsegaye Gebreigziabher -Gen Gidey Hailu Gebreigziabher -Gen Negash Dagnew -Gen Mebratu Woldearegay -Gen Woldegiyorgis -Gen Abdissa Filansa -Gen Giush Gebre -Gen Kebede Fikadu -Gen Gebreyohannes -Gen Hintsa Woldegiyorgis Colonel Tewolde Gebretinsae Colonel Nigusie Gebru Colonel Mebratu Asseffa Colonel Zegeye Nigus Colonel Yalem Colonel Mebratu Tedla Colonel Negash Mebratu Colonel Teklu Belay Colonel Tigabu Meles Colonel Girma Teka Colonel Mulugeta Gebrekirstos Colonel Aramo Gebremedihin Colonel Tesfaye Gebremedihin Colonel Girmal Alemayehu Colonel Negash Alefom Colonel Tesfaye Miruts Colonel Kassaye Assefa Colonel Negasi Tadesse Seyoum Colonel Kiros Hagos Gebreegziabher Colonel Miruts Gebrelibanos Abrha Colonel Hailesselasse Kiros Tesfay Colonel Miruts Berhe Colonel Hailesselassie Assefa Colonel Derbew Hagos Colonel Wolde Hagos Colonel Niguse Amare Colonel Negasi Tadesse Colonel Baraki Wodi Raya Colonel Kebede Gebremichael Colonel Tsegabirhan Gebreegziabher Colonel Zeru Hailemelekot Colonel Haile Mezgeb Colonel Araya Gebru Gidey Colonel Yemane Gebremichael Colonel Zeru Meressa Colonel Lijalem Gebrehiwot Colonel Asmelash Woldie Colonel Fisehha Gidey Colonel Ambachew Woldegebriel Colonel Gebremeskel Woldegebriel Colonel Woldu Hagos Colonel Gebremichael Hagos Colonel Sibhatu Mebratu Colonel Tasew Woldegiyorgis Colonel Gebreegziabher Alemseged Colonel Negasi Tadesse Colonel Tekle Belay Lt Col Tewolde Abrha Lt Col Muzey Tesema Seyoum Lt Col Hadish Gebretsadik Alemayehu Lt Col Fiseha Beyene Gebrekidan Lt Col Miruts Woldearegay Gebremeskel Lt Col Miruts Berha Hagos Lt Col Tsehaye Hagos Lt Col Hagos Kiros Lt Col Gebrehintsa Hadish Lt Col Gebremedihn Woldemariam Alula Lt Col Feleke Aytegeb Major Asgedom Mesfin Capitan Muez Melkam Capitan Araya Teklehaymanot Capitan Tesfahiwot

The Federal Police Commission urged the public particularly people of Tigray, members of Special Force and Militia of Tigray, members of the National Defence Force, member of police and security forces to play their share in bringing the aforementioned and other members of the TPLF Junta to justice.









