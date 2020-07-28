TPLF Preparing for War against Addis Ababa, Asmara: Tigrayan Nationals
TPLF leaders Debretsion Gebremichael, Abay Wuldo
By Ezega
The Tigray region governing party is engaged in forced recruitment of youth as soldiers to launch a military offensive against Addis Ababa and Asmara, leaders of opposition political parties and Tigrayan nationals have disclosed.
Opposition leaders of the newly established political party called “Fenkil," Yemane Nigus, and Tigrayan nationals told local media that TPLF is recruiting thousands of Tigryan youth as soldiers and sending them to military training camps against their will.
According to Yemane, TPLF is disseminating false propaganda among the people of Tigray that the federal and Eritrean governments are plotting to attack the Tigray region.
Thousands of Tigryan youth reportedly drew together in the region from different corners of Ethiopia in the hope of securing plots of lands as per the promises given to them by TPLF but were forced to enter into military camps.
“No land was distributed to Tigrayan youth who were gathered there but they were sent to military training camps,” some Tigrayan mothers are said to have told local media.
Thousands of youth are being offered military training against their will, said the Tigrayan mothers who called for interventions from the federal government.
“TPLF had circulated information that the Eritrean government fighters, who were in eight military convoys, deployed at Zalambessa border town of Tigray late last week, but residents of the town proved the information wrong, one of the mothers said on condition of anonymity.
In a recent statement, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael accused the Eritrean government of supporting the opposition political force in Tigray known as “Fenqil” in an attempt to overthrow the TPLF from power.
He called on the people of Tigray to stand in unison and drive away Fenkil as “bandits” amid opposition in the region against TPLF and calls for interventions from the federal government.
He said the Eritrean and Ethiopian governments are trying to instigate violence in Tigray state as all interventions to weaken TPLF has proved to be futile.
According to the TPLF leader, TPLF can only be removed through elections which are set to be held next month but pressure from forces of “anti-Tigray people” has increased over time.
Nigusu Tilahun, press secretariat of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, said the federal government is considering taking measures against TPLF if the latter continues violating the country’s constitution.
Meanwhile, the Afar regional state has repossessed thousands of hectares of salt manufacturing lands which it said were illegally held by ethnic Tigray investors. According to officials of the state, the lands have been apportioned to local people.
